‘My boys are hurting’: Team, RI community mourning after deadly hockey game shooting

NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI — Dozens gathered for a vigil at a North Smithfield church to honor the victims of the Pawtucket mass shooting Tuesday night.

“Last night our safe space, our home was violated, and my boys are hurting,” said Chris Librizzi, head coach of the Blackstone Valley Schools hockey team.

Librizzi’s team was on the ice when shots were fired in the stands Monday afternoon.

“We just need support and love from everybody and prayers to be sent BVS hockey way,” said Librizzi.

Librizzi joined dozens of others at Slatersville Congregational Church Tuesday night for a vigil to pray for the hockey families impacted by this mass shooting, especially the shooter’s son.

“My player, a senior who is suffering at this time with his sister, please send all the prayers and support their way,” said Librizzi.

One of Librizzi’s players lost his parents and brother in the shooting.

The boy’s grandparents are also critically injured.

“I don’t think he deserves this, it’s one of his bigger games in his high school career, hockey senior night and it had to go this way in the first couple minutes,” said Ethan Kashg, a friend of the victim.

Friends brought flowers and hockey sticks to the arena to pay their respects.

“The hockey community is a family coast to coast,” said Amy Goulet, a hockey mom. “It’s mind-boggling, it’s absolutely mind-boggling that this could happen to people we know and love.”

The church didn’t allow cameras inside during the vigil, but this community says they appreciate a space to come together during this dark time.

“There’s a whole bunch of boys in there and sometimes boys are taught to be strong and to be tough and you can’t be that all the time, you have a heart and you need to process these things,” said Michell Eskeli with the Slatersville Congregational Church.

“It was beautiful, it is just beautiful. Everybody came together and prayed, we need prayer we need love there’s too much hate in this world,” said a church member at the vigil.

At the end of the vigil, everyone went outside with candles for another prayer and a moment of silence for the victims.

