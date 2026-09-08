Murder trial may be delayed again for woman accused in death of Boston lawyer

The trial for a 25-year-old woman accused in the death of a Boston lawyer found on a houseboat in Charlestown may be delayed again.

Nora Nelson, of Boston, is accused of assaulting and beating 65-year-old Joseph Donohue with intent to murder him on or about Feb. 1. 2025.

Donohue’s body was secured with duct tape, and dumbbells were affixed to his body with a jump rope, Assistant District Attorney Rita Muse said.

Prosecutors said he had 67 stab wounds.

Officers also found his dog, Champ, dead in the water at the bow of the boat.

Nelson was charged with murder and animal cruelty.

The trial has been delayed twice due to mental health complications and may be delayed a third time.

The trial was previously set for January 2027.

Both parties stated in court that they do not believe the date will work, as they are awaiting additional medical records.

She is scheduled to appear for a motion hearing on Sept. 22.

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