‘Mother instincts kicked in’: Woman recalls terrifying moment child on scooter was struck in Boston

BOSTON — A crash involving a car and a scooter is under investigation in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood.

According to Boston police, officers responded to the intersection of Talbot Avenue and Norwell Street around 5:45 Thursday morning.

Boston 25 News saw the mangled scooter resting on its side on Talbot Ave., with a helmet and a pair of sneakers on the ground.

A neighbor who witnessed the crash said the victim on the scooter was a child.

Police said the driver of the motor vehicle stayed on scene, and the victim’s injuries are unknown.

Neighbor Shikora Ennis said she saw the crash from her bedroom window and quickly ran outside.

“My mother instincts kicked in like, oh my god there’s a kid in the street hurt,” Ennis said.

Ennis explained what she saw, claiming the vehicle hit the boy on the scooter at the intersection.

“This car comes out of this side street where the light is red, and he hits the little boy,” Ennis said. “The little boy bounces off his car and hits a parked car,” Ennis said.

Crash involving car, scooter crash under investigation in Boston

The victim was taken to the hospital, according to neighbors in the area.

The driver told Boston 25 News off camera that he was coming from New England Avenue and never hit the boy but rather, the boy swerved on his scooter and hit a parked vehicle.

Ennis said the victim’s older brother showed up shortly after the crash.

“The older brother says he wasn’t supposed to be on it,” Ennis said. “Granted he probably wasn’t supposed to be on it because he’s almost the size of my son.”

Police said additional information is expected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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