Local

Crash involving car, scooter under investigation in Boston

By Alyssa Azzara, Boston 25 News and Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
By Alyssa Azzara, Boston 25 News and Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — A crash involving a car and a scooter is under investigation Thursday morning in Boston.

According to police, officers responded to a crash at the corner of Talbot Avenue and New England Avenue around 5:44 a.m.

A small scooter could be seen on the ground following the crash, and the man in the car remained on scene.

A neighbor who witnessed the crash said the victim was wearing a helmet and was screaming that his head and stomach hurt.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read