Crash involving car, scooter under investigation in Boston

BOSTON — A crash involving a car and a scooter is under investigation Thursday morning in Boston.

According to police, officers responded to a crash at the corner of Talbot Avenue and New England Avenue around 5:44 a.m.

A small scooter could be seen on the ground following the crash, and the man in the car remained on scene.

A neighbor who witnessed the crash said the victim was wearing a helmet and was screaming that his head and stomach hurt.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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