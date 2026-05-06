Mother duck reunited with ducklings that fell into Wilmington storm drain

WILMINGTON, Mass. — Ducklings trapped in a storm drain are now reunited with their mother.

Wilmington police said they were found Tuesday morning on Main Street.

The mother was all by herself and at least eight ducklings were stuck in the drain.

Environmental Police stepped in to reunite the family.

They were dropped off at Rotary Park to continue on their way.

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