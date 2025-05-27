Mother of 12-year-old girl who fell to her death from window in Southbridge seeking answers

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. — A 12-year-old girl is dead after falling out of a third-story window in Southbridge over the weekend.

Arya Lebeau was at a friend’s house when she fell to her death, her mother, Charlene Cabrera, told Boston 25 on Monday.

“We don’t have any answers right now, but I’m hoping that soon we will get answers,” said Cabrera.

Cabrera wants to know exactly how her daughter Arya fell out of a third-story window on Saturday.

She says her daughter was at a sleepover at her friend’s house, and heard there may have been an argument between them.

“Next thing, my daughter fell through the window. There really isn’t much more to say about it, you know what I mean. It’s just very tragic and should have never happened,” said Cabrera.

A memorial now marks the spot where Arya died outside the apartment building on Village Drive in Southbridge.

The Worcester County District Attorney says they responded to the unattended death of a child after that child fell out of a window.

“I want justice for my daughter, so if something did happen, (was) malicious, I would expect there to be justice for her,” said Cabrera.

An investigation is ongoing, while the flowers, candles and balloons pile up for Arya both where she died and outside her home.

Her mother is now holding on to the memories.

“Just her loud personality, she was beautiful, like so beautiful. She wanted to be a model. She loved doing her dances and her makeup. She loved doing her makeup and her hair,” said Cabrera.

Cabrera says she’s thankful for all of the support from this community as she plans a funeral for her daughter and hopes to get some closure soon.

“I know with everything going on, there’s a lot of hate from a different perspective, but I only want to focus on the love and the love that my daughter put out there,” said Cabrera.

The DA says the Medical Examiner is still performing an autopsy and this child’s death is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

