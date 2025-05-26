Child dies after falling from third-floor window in Southbridge, DA says

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. — A child is dead after falling out of a third-story window in Southbridge, the Worcester County District Attorney’s office told Boston 25 News Monday.

Massachusetts State Police detectives and Southbridge police are investigating the “unattended” death of a child in Sturbridge this past Saturday morning, a spokesperson for the DA’s office told Boston 25 News.

The DA’s office says an initial report indicated that the child fell from a window on the third floor of the building.

The name of the child has not been released.

The Office of the Massachusetts Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy, the DA’s office says.

The death is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

