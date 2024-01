More than a foot of snow in parts of Massachusetts as temperatures drop to freezing

DEDHAM, Mass. — Many woke up to a winter wonderland Sunday morning after the first major snowstorm made its way to New England.

Several Massachusetts communities got more than a foot of snow already with another burst bringing even more flurries and a sharp temperature drop across the region Sunday afternoon.

Heavy snow is expected in northern Mass. and the Merrimack Valley. Up to 15 inches of snow will fall in the “jackpot” area of the storm while the southern bands can see 5 -8 inches and 3-5 inches of snow extending down through Norfolk County.

Snow totals were lower for coastal communities, with Boston reporting just a few inches (centimeters). Snow was expected to continue throughout the day.

Nearly 20,000 customers in the Bay State were without power Sunday evening, according to MEMA’s real-time tracker.

Hundreds of flights at Logan International Airport were delayed or canceled Sunday, according to tracking website FlightAware.

The snow beginning to taper off Sunday evening, turning into a wet mix the closer it gets to Cape Cod. Road conditions will be worse in Eastern Mass from Sunday evening into Monday morning.

In Cambridge, where snowfall was lighter, residents quickly ventured out.

“I think it’s funny because everyone’s been freaking out about it,” said Alison Conley, 26, a consultant. “We’ve been betting as to how much snow we’re actually going to have and it’s looking like not that much is going to stick.”

Conley, who was out walking her dog Sunny, said the possibility that climate change is contributing to relatively warmer winter days in the region — the temperature in Boston is expected to be in the 50s on Wednesday, melting much of the snow — is a concern.

“I think it’s super alarming,” she said. “It is very weird, but, I don’t know, from a selfish side it’s like kind of nice to not have snow.”

A winter storm warning has been issued for much of Massachusetts through 1 am. on Monday.

The warning is in effect in Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire, Central Middlesex County, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County, Southern Worcester, Western Essex, Western Franklin, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Southeast Middlesex, Suffolk, and Western Norfolk counties, according to the National Weather Service.

“The main concern is going to be the snow and some wind, especially for The Cape and the coast, which will result in some scatter power outages, but keep in mind even the spots that are wet today, tonight it will become icy and snow and everything freezes tonight, so I could see some issues on the road even tomorrow morning,” said Meteorologist Shiri Spear in her Sunday morning forecast.

Many area churches and religious organizations have already canceled services for Sunday.

Just a little correction to the zoomed in map numbers… I do not expect all towns in that pink band to get that high, but I want to make sure you are prepared. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/1NZe6eqrrV — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 7, 2024

Here's a look at the snowy/slushy roads outside of our studio in Dedham right now. Keep your #snow photos and reports coming this morning! Remember your name & town so I can give you credit on air 7-10 AM @boston25! pic.twitter.com/hKq0W10gvU — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 7, 2024

We’re live here in Worcester County this morning. Enjoying some beautiful scenes here in Westborough right now! Just measured 5.4” on the ground with moderate snow continuing to fall pic.twitter.com/jTB0SSLCPv — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) January 7, 2024

