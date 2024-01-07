Flight cancellations, delays at Boston’s Logan airport as winter storm dumps snow

BOSTON — Flight cancellations and delays at Boston’s Logan Airport are stacking up as the snow totals from Sunday’s storm continue to climb in Massachusetts.

As of 8:30 a.m., there 149 cancellations and 34 delays at Logan Airport, according to FlightAware.

A large chunk of the cancellations were on Cape Air, JetBlue, and United.

There were also more than 10,000 homes in businesses without power as the storm powered through.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning and wind advisory for parts of the state.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

