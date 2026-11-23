ATTLEBORO, Mass. — More than 1 million lights illuminated the grounds of Our Lady of La Salette Shrine as its annual Christmas Festival of Lights returned Saturday night.

Crowds of visitors walked through the displays.

This year’s theme is “Christ, Light of Peace.”

The festival began in 1953 with a single scene and has since grown into New England’s largest religious holiday lights display.

Visitors can also take pictures with Santa every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission to the Christmas Festival of Lights is free.

The lights will be turned on every night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Jan. 3.

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