QUINCY, Mass. — In Quincy’s Germantown neighborhood, a small food pantry is helping a whole lot of people.

The South Shore YMCA’s Germantown Neighborhood Center food pantry feeds about 1,700 people every month. It serves roughly 180 households each week, nearly double the number it served in 2022.

Trevor Williams, the president and CEO of the South Shore YMCA, said the demand is as high as it’s ever been.

“In my seven years at the South Shore YMCA, I think economically we’re in the most stress we’ve ever been under as far as people being able to afford food,” Williams said.

Williams said the pantry first began seeing an increase in visitors during the pandemic.

“We always thought that would rescind a little bit, and it hasn’t,” Williams said. “Year over year, we’re still seeing growth and need in our community, so we have never slid backwards and we’re 10% more in demand this year than we were last year.”

The pantry is located inside the South Shore YMCA’s Germantown Neighborhood Center on Palmer Street. It’s set up to resemble a grocery store.

“The individuals that come are able to come and shop as if they’re getting the experience at your local grocery store,” Katelyn Szafir at the South Shore YMCA said.

With tens of thousands of families in Massachusetts no longer receiving SNAP benefits, food pantries are becoming an increasingly important resource.

“Today, 190,000 Massachusetts residents still don’t have SNAP benefits that did last year, and so they’re more dependent on food pantries than they ever were,” Williams said.

One woman told Boston 25 News off camera, her family of four doesn’t qualify for SNAP anymore. She said her income is $200 above the monthly eligibility limit.

“With the raise of so many things, I’m not eligible for food stamps so at this time I have to utilize the community food pantry such as the YMCA,” she said.

Rising food and living costs are also pushing more people to seek help, putting an increased pressure on the pantry.

“It puts a strain on everything,” Williams said. “It puts a strain on our partners who can provide financial assistance to provide the food, it puts a strain on our partners who provide the food, it also puts a strain on how much food we can give out.”

Just outside of the neighborhood center, a farm grows produce that goes directly to the pantry. When in season, the farm is also used to educate the community through various programs offered at the YMCA.

“We’re actually using the ability to teach kids and families where food comes from but then taking the benefit of that and actually putting in back into the system, so it takes less strain to purchase food,” Williams explained.

Although they may have to ramp up operations to meet a growing need, the Germantown pantry isn’t going anywhere.

“We have to be better at raising money,” Williams said. “We also have to be better at partnering with other people who might be part of the equation better, and then also ramp up our operations in scale.”

“But it’s what we do, and we’re proud to do it,” Williams continued. “We really enjoy helping people.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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