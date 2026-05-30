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Wind warning in effect until late Saturday

By Boston25News.com Staff
Wind warning in effect until late Saturday
By Boston25News.com Staff

A wind advisory remains in effect through much of Saturday and will continue until the evening hours.

The National Weather Service is reporting that wind gusts could reach up to 55 mph in Norfolk County, Suffolk County, Essex County, Plymouth County, Dukes County, Middlesex, and Bristol County.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Treelimbs could be blown down, and some power outages may result.

A high wind warning remains in effect in Barnstable and Nantucket, with winds reaching up to 65 mph.

The advisory remains until 8 p.m. this evening.

So far,

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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