Wind warning in effect until late Saturday

A wind advisory remains in effect through much of Saturday and will continue until the evening hours.

The National Weather Service is reporting that wind gusts could reach up to 55 mph in Norfolk County, Suffolk County, Essex County, Plymouth County, Dukes County, Middlesex, and Bristol County.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Treelimbs could be blown down, and some power outages may result.

Strong to damaging winds expected today, especially along the coast! Winds already cranking over 45 mph north of Boston where we've seen some tree limbs down. Expect rain & downpours through this afternoon with some wet snow flakes/sleet mixing in, especially across the higher… pic.twitter.com/tVdzTrKpZV — David J Bagley-Meteorologist ⚡️ (@DavidBagleyWX) May 30, 2026

A high wind warning remains in effect in Barnstable and Nantucket, with winds reaching up to 65 mph.

The advisory remains until 8 p.m. this evening.

So far,

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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