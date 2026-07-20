Missing Warren man found dead after 11-day search

WARREN, Mass. — A missing Warren man who had been the focus of an extensive multi-agency search effort for nearly two weeks has been found dead, according to local officials.

In a statement Saturday evening, the Warren Fire Department said 91-year-old Elliott Blackwell was located at approximately 3:22 PM by a K9 Search and Rescue team.

Officials said search crews had spent the past 11 days navigating difficult terrain and conducting strategic searches in an effort to find him.

The Warren Fire Department wrote on their Facebook page that the outcome was not what they hoped for.

On behalf of the Warren Public Safety agencies, we are extremely saddened to report that Mr. Blackwell has been located and has tragically been pronounced deceased. At approximately 3:22PM, a K9 Search and Rescue team successfully located Mr. Blackwell. Search and Rescue teams have navigated terrain over the past 11 days conducting strategic searches in hopes to locate Mr. Blackwell. Undoubtedly, this was not the outcome that we had hoped and prayed for, but this discovery has been able to provide closure to the family. We are extremely grateful for all of the local, state, and volunteer organizations that have worked extensively to bring this missing persons case to a resolution. This would not have been possible without the numerous experts in the field that provided guidance and executed this operation. We appreciate the public’s support throughout these very long and hard 11 days. Out of respect for the family, we urge all to please keep comments respectful, or avoid commenting at all. The loss of this family has been felt by all. Any additional inquiries should be directed to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office. Our most sincere condolences. — LT Kyle Sledziewski, PIO

Blackwell, who suffered from dementia, was first reported missing on July 8 when he was last seen around 10 AM on Cutler Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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