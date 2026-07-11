Crews searching for 91-year-old missing since July 8 in Warren

WARREN, Mass. — Officials have been searching for a 91-year-old man who suffers from dementia since Wednesday in Warren.

According to the Warren Fire Department, as of Friday night, Elliot Blackwell has still not been found.

Blackwell went missing from Cutler Road and was last seen around 10 a.m. on July 8.

A Silver Alert has been requested through the Massachusetts State Police, a reverse 9-1-1 call was sent, and any sightings of Mr. Blackwell should be reported to the Central Mass. Regional Communication Center at 413-436-9595.

Officials are discouraging volunteers from aiding in the search as footprints or disturbed brush may direct the search teams in the wrong direction.

People searching areas that could disturb scent of a person in the woods can also disturb the scent for K-9s.

Officials have also engaged with direct interviews of neighbors, additional scouring of cameras, and tracking but have not yielded any definite evidence of the direction Blackwell may have traveled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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