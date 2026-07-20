DA investigating after man found dead in Brockton swimming pool

BROCKTON, Mass. — Authorities have launched a death investigation after a man apparently drowned in Brockton on Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a possible drowning at a home on Michael Drive around 10 a.m. found a man dead in a backyard swimming pool, according to the Brockton Police Department.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

Additional details surrounding the drowning weren’t immediately available.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office are assisting Brockton police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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