Missing fishing vessel found off of Cape Cod, two bodies recovered, Coast Guard says

BREWSTER, Mass. — Crews scouring the waters off of Cape Cod have located the missing fishing vessel two days overdue, the Coast Guard tells Boston 25 News.

The F/V Seahorse was found off of Eastham in Cape Cod Bay Wednesday afternoon, according to the Coast Guard.

Police began searching for the missing vessel on Tuesday morning after the Orleans harbormaster reported the vessel was two days overdue. A recreational fisherman alerted Brewster Fire and EMS after finding the sunken vessel two miles offshore.

The bodies of two people were found onboard the ship and next of kin have been notified, the Coast Guard says.

A recreational fisherman first alerted Brewster Fire and EMS after finding the vessel two miles offshore.

The 30-foot vessel would often fish near Billingsgate Shoals and return the same day. The Coast Guard says the harbormaster grew concerned after noticing the captain’s truck hadn’t left the marina.

The F/V Seahorse was last known to be fishing near the Target Ship Wreck near Eastham.

The Coast Guard said Tuesday that a cell phone ping last placed the ship two miles offshore of Chatham.

“Our hearts go out to the families of both persons onboard,” Coast Guard Commander Cliff Graham said, “The level of support from our maritime response partners and members from the fishing and local community was remarkable. It directly contributed to detection of the vessel and closure for the family.”

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

