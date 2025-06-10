Coast Guard searching for missing fishing vessel off Cape Cod

CAPE COD — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing fishing vessel last seen off Cape Cod.

The F/V Seahorse, a white 30-foot fishing vessel, is two days overdue and was last known to be fishing near the Target Ship Wreck near Eastham.

The Coast Guard says a cell phone ping last placed the ship two miles offshore of Chatham.

The vessel is captained by Shawn Arsenault.

Anyone with information regarding the vessel is asked the Southeastern New England command center at (866) 819-9128.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

