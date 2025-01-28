‘Misguided policies’: Boston Mayor Wu asked to testify at sanctuary cities hearing on Capitol Hill

BOSTON — House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer announced on Monday an investigation into the policies of sanctuary cities, inviting the mayors of Boston, New York City, Chicago, and Denver all to testify on Capitol Hill.

“Four cities, however, stand out in their abject failure to comply with federal law: Chicago, New York City, Denver, and Boston. Citizens of all four cities have suffered due to sanctuary policies,” Comer stated.

Comer requested documents and communications related to the sanctuary policies in the cities, mainly regarding their impact on public safety and federal immigration enforcement.

In a letter sent to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Comer said that sanctuary cities like Boston are using “misguided and obstructionist policies” to shield migrants from law enforcement.

“[The policies] hinder the ability of federal law enforcement officers to effectuate safe arrests and remove dangerous criminals from American communities, making Americans less safe,” he said. “Boston is a sanctuary jurisdiction that refuses to fully cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.”

Wu, along with mayors Eric Adams, Brandon Johnson, and Mike Johnston, have been asked to appear at the Capitol Hill hearing on February 11.

In a statement, a Boston city spokesperson said, “We are proud that Boston is the safest major city in the United States. We have received the letter and are reviewing it.”

Wu told WGBH, “We don’t have the authority to stop or overrule what they’re doing in their domain. But neither do they in our domain either.”

Boston is a sanctuary jurisdiction under the Boston Trust Act, which was reaffirmed in December 2024.

Comer’s full letter to Mayor Wu is listed below:

