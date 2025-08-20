Military helicopters land on Boston Common in honor of Marine Corps 250th birthday

BOSTON — In a sight you don’t see every day, multiple military helicopters made the Boston Common their landing pad on Wednesday.

But don’t worry, the landings were planned as part of several events to commemorate the Marine Corps 250th birthday.

The aircrafts landed around 5 p.m., causing quite the spectacle.

Dozens gathered to watch the impressive display, despite the loud noises and whipping winds.

A couple visiting from Germany says they’ve never seen anything like it.

“It feels really big, we saw it here on the sky coming in,” said Ralf Witscher. “My wife said ‘Oh what’s this!’ because we saw normally military helicopters coming in, but this one was really big and a really special helicopter plane, whatever you say so really great, landing right here in the city, right in the middle of the city, in a park area, it’s really great, that’s the U.S.”

Marine Week Boston officially kicks off Thursday morning, with a host of events running throughout the weekend.

A full schedule of events can be viewed on the Marine Corps website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group