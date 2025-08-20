Marine Corps to celebrate 250th birthday with flyover and drill performances in Boston area

BOSTON — If you’re in the Boston area this week and weekend and notice some low-flying helicopters, there’s no cause for alarm; there’s just a birthday bash to celebrate.

The Marine Corps will celebrate its 250th birthday with several events throughout the Boston area this week.

The official opening of Marine Week Boston will begin at Marblehead’s historic Fort Sewall on Thursday. The big bash at the historic fort will feature a performance by the iconic Silent Drill Platoon, the Color Guard, the Quantico Marine Band, a 250th birthday cake, and a flyover.

Every morning, from Thursday to Sunday, members of the public are also invited to join morning physical training at the Boston Common. Later in the day, people on the common will be able to interact with a bunch of Marine Corps aircraft and equipment, including getting to try on parachutes, climb aboard aircraft, participate in a pull-up challenge, and receive camo face painting for kids.

There will also be a wreath-laying ceremony on the Common every morning at 9 am to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

A full schedule of events can be viewed on the Marine Corps website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

