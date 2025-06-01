Milford High School student detained by ICE, school officials confirm

MILFORD, Mass. — An 18-year-old Massachusetts high school student has been detained by ICE.

Milford Superintendent Kevin McIntyre confirmed to Boston 25 that a student was detained by ICE agents off campus this weekend.

McIntyre did not confirm the student’s name or where the incident occurred.

“We are all distraught by this news,” Mcintyre said in a statement. “

Milford Public Schools says they play no part in immigration enforcement and support all of our students and families, including those who are immigrants to the United States.

“They are members of the community, students in our classrooms, athletes that compete representing Milford, musicians, artists, friends, and neighbors. We will do everything in our power to support our students and families during these difficult times,” McIntyre wrote.

School officials say that they have seen a number of parents who have been detained by ICE in recent weeks.

Milford High School’s graduation is scheduled for Sunday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

