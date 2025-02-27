‘Might be in danger’: Worcester police continue to search for missing mother, 1-year-old daughter

WORCESTER, Mass. — The search continues in Worcester on Thursday morning for a missing mother and her 1-year-old daughter.

Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for Amanda Collins and her daughter, Liyana, who were last seen in an apartment on Belmont Street along Route 9, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Liyana is “likely” with her mother and she “might be in danger,” police said.

Police also noted that attempts to get in touch with Collins have been unsuccessful.

The toddler’s disappearance has been reported to the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

An Amber Alert, which is activated in the most serious child abductions, has not been issued in this case.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact Worcester police at 508-799-8606.

