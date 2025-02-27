Worcester Police searching for missing mother, 1-year-old daughter who ‘might be in danger’

WORCESTER, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a mother and her young daughter who went missing on Wednesday.

Amanda Collins and her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Liyana, were last seen in an apartment on Belmont Street, according to authorities.

Worcester Police say Liyana is “likely” with her mother and “might be in danger.”

Officials say attempts to get in touch with Amanda have been unsuccessful.

The Worcester Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1 or the department at 508-799-8606.

The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Amanda Collins and her daughter Liyana... Posted by Worcester Police Department (Official) on Wednesday, February 26, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

