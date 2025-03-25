Mass. city councilor ‘ashamed’ to have name involved in high-end brothel case, issues apology

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Cambridge City Councilor Paul Toner read an apology letter to his fellow councilors and the community at the start of Monday night’s meeting amid allegations of him paying for commercial sex acts in a high-end brothel case.

“You’ve all heard the news concerning my personal legal matters,” Toner said. “First, I’m ashamed to have my name associated with this case — I would like to apologize to my fellow councilors, my supporters, and the community for taking up the time of the council and the public discourse on this matter.”

Toner, a former schoolteacher and former president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association who is serving his second term as city councilor in Cambridge, was among the list of 11 names revealed in court on Friday who were alleged customers at brothels in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Despite his name appearing on the list, Toner is asking the community not to jump to conclusions.

“All Americans, included elected officials, are entitled to the right to due process, but some have already judged and convicted me,” he said. “As this is an ongoing legal matter, I will not contest the statements circulating in the community regarding this case in this forum. Because it is now before the court, I have been advised to not to make any comment on details related to this matter.”

Toner said he is grateful for having the support of his family and friends, as well as voters who believed he should continue his service on the city council.

“I respect the institution of the Cambridge City Council, I have been an effective councilor who has carried out my official duties during my time in office to the best of my abilities,” he concluded. “I am here because I have a duty to fulfill my obligations to the voters who elected me to represent their views on the many issues before the city council.”

The city council meeting did not include anything on the agenda regarding Toner’s status as a councilor. However, one public commenter did try bringing up the allegations, but was quickly cut off.

The meeting remains ongoing as of the publication of this article.

The high-end brothel network Toner is accused of buying from alleged ran a prostitution ring extending from Watertown, Cambridge, down to Virginia, where buyers paid up to $600 per hour for a wide array of advertised sex acts.

Two weeks ago, the names of a dozen accused sex buyers, from communities including Winchester, Lincoln, Concord, Newton, and Waltham, were made public.

In 2023, then-acting Boston U.S. Attorney Josh Levy said the clientele of the brothels included politicians, big pharma executives, government contractors with security clearances, professors, lawyers, accountants, and scientists.

In November 2023, authorities arrested Han Lee, Junmyung Lee, and James Lee on charges of running a commercial sex network in Watertown, Cambridge, and Virginia, where buyers paid up to $600 per hour for a wide array of advertised sex acts.

Han Lee, the 42-year-old leader interstate commercial sex ring, was sentenced last week to four years in prison followed by one year of supervised release.

“Han Lee didn’t just recruit women to sell their bodies for sex – she built a criminal enterprise designed to thrive in the shadows, evading law enforcement while profiting off her victims like commodities,” U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said.

