Hopkinton Police searching for women in white vehicle accused of trying to lure child

HOPKINTON, Mass. — Authorities are asking area residents to check their surveillance cameras after two women driving in a car allegedly approached a child on Tuesday afternoon.

Hopkinton Police say they received a call from a resident around 2:40 p.m. who alleges two unknown Hispanic women in a white vehicle offered her child a ride home while the child was walking on the town common. The vehicle is believed to be a Toyota Rav4.

The child, who knew not to speak with strangers, ran away to rejoin friends.

Anyone with footage or photographs from the area around 2:30 p.m. of a suspicious white vehicle is asked to contact police.

Parents are also reminded to tell their children not to engage with strangers who randomly offer rides or treats, or who ask them to keep a secret.

