Florida man arrested in connection with 2022 killing of Massachusetts teen

WORCESTER, Mass. — A 23-year-old man has been arrested in Florida and charged in the murder of a Massachusetts teenager, authorities announced Thursday.

According to the Worcester Police Department, members of the department’s Unresolved Homicide Unit traveled to Tampa on July 1 to assist in the arrest of Jayden Montes.

Investigators said continued work by the unit, along with assistance from the Worcester District Attorney’s Office, led authorities to develop probable cause to charge Montes with the murder of 17-year-old Jazmin Rosario, of Worcester.

Rosario was shot and killed in Worcester in January 2022 in the parking lot of the Big Y supermarket on Mayfield Street, just days before her birthday, police said.

As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued charging Montes with murder.

Authorities said Montes was taken into custody without incident shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

“While this arrest can’t undo the pain of Jazmin’s loss for her loved ones, it is an important step toward justice,” Worcester Police Chief Paul Saucier said in a statement. ”The Worcester Police Department’s Unresolved Homicide Unit and every Worcester Police Officer will continue to work each day tirelessly to hold those responsible accountable.”

Additional details about the investigation and extradition process were not immediately released.

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