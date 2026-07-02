Authorities identify woman killed in chain-reaction wreck on New Hampshire highway

NASHUA, N.H. — Authorities have identified a woman who was killed in a chain-reaction crash on a highway in southern New Hampshire on Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the F.E. Everett Turnpike at mile marker 7 in Nashua just after 4:30 p.m. found three vehicles that had been involved in a wreck, according to New Hampshire State Police.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 2020 Honda CRV, driven by 69-year-old Theresa Douville, of Hooksett, failed to slow down for traffic stopped ahead and crashed into the back of a Massachusetts driver in an Infiniti QX60, state police said.

That crash then caused a chain-reaction, rear-end collision with a third driver from Hooksett, according to state police.

Douville was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she was pronounced dead.

The other drivers involved in the crash, as well as multiple child passengers, were evaluated at the hospital as a precaution.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Trooper Nathan Belanger at 603-738-7260.

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