Early morning break-in at Stoneham restaurant under investigation

STONEHAM, Mass. — A suspect made off with cash and merchandise after breaking into a restaurant early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Stoneham Police say at approximately 3:40 a.m., a suspect broke into the Fusion Taste restaurant on Franklin Street.

Surveillance video shows the suspect making his way behind the counter.

Police say the suspect took an undetermined amount of money and merchandise, and they’re investigating how he gained access to the restaurant.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information about the break-in is asked to call the Stoneham Police Anonymous Tip Line at 781-832-0292.

