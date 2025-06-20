16-year-old shot in Dracut, driven to hospital by friends, police say

DRACUT, Mass. — A teen was injured in a shooting early Friday morning.

Dracut Police say they responded to the area of 101 Broadway Road around 4:30 a.m. for a report of gunshots and suspicious activity.

Arriving officers allegedly found evidence of a shooting in the parking lot.

A short time later, authorities say they were made aware of a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg at the Lowell General Hospital main campus.

The teen is expected to be okay.

According to police, the 16-year-old was transported to the hospital by friends.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Dracut Police detectives at 978-957-2123.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group