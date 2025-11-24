MIAA announces schedule for 2025 high school football Super Bowl games at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced on Monday the matchups for the eight high school football state championship games scheduled for next week at Gillette Stadium.

The 2025 MIAA State Football Championships will mark the 18th year Gillette Stadium has hosted the games and the eighth time that all eight championship games will be played on the home turf of the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

Eight state football champions will be crowned in Foxboro over three days of games on Thursday, Dec. 4, Friday, Dec. 5, and Saturday, Dec. 6.

Schedule of games

Thursday, Dec. 4

Division VII: Amesbury vs. Cohasset, 5:00 p.m.

Division VI: Fairhaven vs. Norwell, 7:45 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 5

Division V: Foxboro vs. Shawsheen Tech, 5:00 p.m.

Division III: North Attleboro vs. King Philip, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 6

Division VIII: Randolph vs. West Boylston, 10:00 a.m.

Division IV: Tewksbury vs. Scituate, 12:45 p.m.

Division II: Bishop Feehan vs. Catholic Memorial, 3:30 p.m.

Division I: Xaverian Brothers vs. St. John’s Prep, 6:15 p.m.

The state championships are a culmination of more than 100 playoff football games across the state over a four-week span.

The Kraft family plans to treat the participating schools and their fans to an NFL-caliber game presentation with music and replays on the stadium’s high-definition video boards.

Ticket information

Tickets for the MIAA State Football Championships will be available for purchase beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. No tickets will be sold at the Gillette Stadium Ticket Office.

All tickets will be digital and will be accessible via mobile device only. Fans can access and manage mobile tickets via the Gillette Stadium App, which is available on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Tickets are $20 each, and children 5 years old and younger will receive free admission. The ticket price includes parking, admission to the games, and a game-day discount of $3 off adult admission at the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Thursday’s tickets provide access to both Thursday games, Friday’s tickets provide access to both Friday games, and Saturday’s tickets provide access to all four Saturday games.

Bag policy

All fans will enter the stadium via the Ticketmaster Gate in the Patriot Place Plaza, and Gillette Stadium’s clear bag policy will be in effect for all eight state championship games.

Broadcast information

Kraft Sports + Entertainment will produce the broadcast, which will air all of Friday’s and Saturday’s games live on WSBK (TV-38), and stream all of Thursday’s, Friday’s, and Saturday’s games live on Patriots.com and the Patriots’ official YouTube channel.

Thursday’s games will also be streamed on the NFHS Network.

Additionally, Friday’s and Saturday’s games will air live on the radio on WEEI-AM 850.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group