MGB nurses reject final contract offer, will seek to continue to negotiate

BOSTON — Nearly 4,000 nurses at Mass General Brigham have voted to reject the hospital’s “last, best, and final” contract offer after holding a vote from Thursday to Friday.

The nurses, represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA), will return to contract negotiations following the vote.

“A foundational principle of our union is that every nurse’s voice matters,” said Kelly Morgan, RN, a labor and delivery nurse and Chair of the BWH MNA Bargaining Committee. “This vote shows the resolve of Brigham nurses, who are fighting for patient safety and for the professional respect we deserve. It’s time for MGB to return to the table ready to negotiate in good faith to reach a fair agreement that recognizes the value of Brigham nurses and the expertise they offer for the care of some of the region’s most complex patients every day.”

Just over a week ago, nurses had postponed a strike following a bargaining session to vote on the hospital’s final offer.

Boston 25 has reached out to Massachusetts General Brigham for comment but has yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group