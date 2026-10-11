MGB nurses postpone strike as union members prepare to vote on contract

BOSTON — Nearly 4,000 nurses at Mass General Brigham have postponed a planned strike as union members prepare to vote on the hospital’s final offer.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association announced the decision Saturday night following its 27th bargaining session with the hospital.

Negotiations began at 10 a.m. Saturday and continued for at least nine hours, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The union said progress was made on patient care and workplace issues during the latest round of negotiations. Nurses, however, have also been seeking across-the-board pay increases, citing inflation and the cost of living.

“I think we just need some time to educate ourselves regarding what MGB is proposing and whether or not we’re going to vote on ratifications for the contract,” said Brigham and Women’s nurse, Gina Auguste.

“I think we all want there to be a resolution. We all want this to come to an end, and we all just want to continue doing the excellent care that we provide for all our patients here.”

Mass General Brigham said in a statement that it believes “its final proposal reflects the value our nurses bring to patient care while balancing our responsibility to patients, our workforce, and the long-term strength of the hospital.”

The nurses had been preparing to begin a strike Wednesday. The planned walkout follows a one-day strike and subsequent four-day hospital lockout in July.

A date for union members to vote on the hospital’s final offer has not yet been scheduled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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