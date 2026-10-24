Person suffers life-threatening injuries following shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON — Police are investigating after a person was shot in Dorchester Friday night.
Officers were dispatched to 12 Beauford Lane for reports of a person shot just before 10:30 PM.
Police say that the victim has suffered life-threatening injuries.
No other details were given.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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