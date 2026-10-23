Aaron Pennington is one of the State Police’s Most Wanted Fugitives.

He’s wanted for the cold-blooded murder of his wife in the town of Gardner.

But no one knows if Pennington is alive or dead.

Three years later, the victim’s family is still looking for justice.

“Did you ever think it would take this long to have resolution?” I asked the victim’s aunt, Brenda Hull.

“No, No. Not at all,” she said.

Fugitive search for alleged killer Aaron Pennington enters third year

The last three years have not been easy for the family of Breanne Pennington.

On October 22, 2023, the mother of four young children was found shot to death in the bedroom of her Gardner home.

Authorities allege Breanne’s husband, Aaron Pennington, killed her.

His white BMW was located in nearby Camp Collier, but despite several massive searches, no sign of Aaron Pennington has ever surfaced.

Breanne was known to her family as Breezy.

Her aunt, Brenda Hull, tells Boston 25 News, Mass State Police are still actively trying to locate Aaron Pennington

“Rest assured, this case is being worked. Breezy is not forgotten. It is actively being pursued. Whether he is dead, or he is alive, it is being pursued,” Hull said.

Aaron Pennington is a US Air Force veteran.

According to a murder warrant, at the time of Breanne’s murder, he was upset about their failing marriage.

Some believe Aaron killed himself in the area Camp Collier.

Search for Aaron Pennington

Brenda Hull tells me she read Aaron’s text messages and journals.

She believes he planned the murder for at least a year, and that he is still alive, possibly getting help.

“I cry about Breezy, but I want you to know. I will never stop. I will spend whatever money I have to spend I will travel where I need to travel. I will do what I have to do,“ Hull said.

Recently, Mass State Police and US Marshals travelled across the country to speak to Aaron Pennington’s family and associates.

They are looking for any information that could solve this case.

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