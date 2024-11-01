Methuen police charge 3 individuals connected to Boston Street triple shooting

Methuen, Mass. — Methuen Police Department has arrested and charged 3 individuals in connection to a shooting on Boston Street that left 3 people injured.

The three individuals arrested 18-year-old Jayden Moreno of Methuen, 18-year-old Reggie Wells of Salem, N.H., and a 16-year-old male.

Moreno has been charged with:

Armed Assault to Murder

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a Dwelling

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Possession of a Firearm while Committing a Felony

Disturbing the Peace

Wells has been charged with:

Armed Assault to Murder (3 counts)

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a Dwelling

Carrying a Dangerous Weapon

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Possession of a Firearm while Committing a Felony

The 16-year-old has been charged with:

Armed Assault to Murder (3 counts)

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon (3 counts)

This is in connection to last week’s shooting on Boston Street, two people, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were found to have suffered gunshot wounds. Both received treatment on scene and were transported to a local hospital. Later that night, a 16-year-old came into a local hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. The 17-year-old remains in critical condition while the other two victims have been released.

“This case underscores our department’s commitment to addressing violence in our community,” stated Chief McNamara. “The tireless work of our officers, along with the support of our local and regional partners, exemplifies the strength of collective efforts in ensuring public safety.”

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

