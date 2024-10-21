Search underway for suspect after man, child shot in Methuen, police say

METHUEN, Mass. — A search is underway for a suspect wanted in connection with a double shooting in Methuen early Monday morning that left a man and a child injured, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired with multiple injuries in the area of Boston Street just after 1 a.m. found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Methuen Police Department.

Both victims, whose names haven’t been released, were rushed to an area hospital. There was no word on the extent of their injuries. A second juvenile believed to be involved in the incident also transported himself to the hospital, but it wasn’t clear how he was injured.

Police said the suspect in the shooting fled the scene before officers arrived.

Blue gloves from EMTs and a piece of clothing were seen strewn in the middle of Boston Street. Nearly 30 evidence markers were scattered in the street as detectives walked around with flashlights.

“A subsequent investigation determined that one suspect is still at large. However, this appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public,” the department said in a statement.

One firearm was later recovered in the area of Swan Street and a search of a home on Boston Street produced a second firearm, according to police.

A Massachusetts State Police K9 team and helicopter were assisting Methuen police with the search for the suspect, as well as officers from Lawrence, North Andover, and Andover.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

