Celtics road to repeat hits major roadblock with Tatum’s injury

NEW YORK — The Celtics lost more than just game four against the Knicks—they likely lost their star player.

Jayson Tatum had to be helped off the court last night after suffering a non-contact injury. The team hasn’t released an official statement yet as an MRI is scheduled today to determine exactly what the injury is.

Tatum couldn’t put any weight on his right leg after suffering the non-contact injury in the fourth quarter. Tatum has been hurt before, when he suffered a wrist injury in their last series against the Magic—but fans and players knew this one was much more serious.

Like all of the playoff games against the Knicks, the Celtics gained a double-digit lead at half, but the knicks shot 67% in the second half, tying the game in the third. Then, in the fourth quarter with just under three minutes to go, the Celtics lost possession of the ball. As Tatum lunged toward it, his right leg gave out, and he fell to the floor, writhing in pain, grabbing his leg above the ankle. He had to be helped off the court and then was seen in a wheelchair.

After the game, the focus wasn’t on the loss, it was on their star player.

“You’re always concerned about someone’s health,” said Head Coach Joe Mazzulla. “It’s two-fold. We’re concerned about his health, where he’s at, and we’re concerned about what we have to do better for game five when we get back to Boston.”

In his eight seasons so far, 27-year-old Tatum has remained healthy. He never sat out a playoff game before his wrist injury in the series against the Magic, and the ten games he missed during the regular season were the most in his career.

To many, the injury looked like it could be an Achilles tear, and if that’s the case that means Tatum could miss most of next season. Regardless, the team has to get ready for game five tomorrow night in Boston.

“It’s tough to see him go down, but we have to find a way to win game five,” said Derrick White. “That’s where we’re at right now. We just have to find a way to win.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

