Methuen officials intensify fight against human trafficking after spa closures

METHUEN, Mass. — Methuen city officials are intensifying a crackdown on human trafficking following the closure of nearly a dozen local spas.

Mayor DJ Beauregard, who declared a “war on human trafficking” in late 2025, said the initiative aims to eliminate illegal activity from the community.

The effort has led to the shutdown of several businesses, including one location closed as recently as December.

A dedicated Human Trafficking Task Force now coordinates the city’s response, bringing together the police and fire departments, health and human services, city inspectors and local residents to increase regulation and scrutiny of local spas.

One of the central locations in the investigation was the Beauty Garden Spa. Police identified Suping Zhu as the operator of the business.

Zhu is currently facing charges related to prostitution and human trafficking. During inspections of the shuttered businesses, city inspectors reported finding individuals living in the basement of the Beauty Garden Spa. Officials also noted several “red flags” at the site, including blacked-out windows and the presence of surveillance cameras positioned around the exterior of the building.

Scott McNamara, Methuen’s chief of police, said the multi-departmental task force allows the city to evaluate these businesses from different angles.

“We all kind of look at that from various perspectives to see what type of scrutiny, what type of regulation is appropriate so that they can no longer function,” McNamara said.

Police are also analyzing surveillance footage recovered from the spas, noting that the workers were often under 24-hour electronic monitoring.

McNamara suggested this footage could be used to identify customers, known as “Johns,” who visited the locations. “We’re finding is that the workers themselves are under 24-hour electronic surveillance,” McNamara said. “So who else do you think might have been captured on that surveillance?”

The Police Department is currently considering a program to send letters to the homes of individuals whose vehicles are identified at suspected trafficking sites. McNamara explained the letters would inform the vehicle owner that the car was seen at a particular time and date entering a location known or suspected to be involved in human trafficking.

“Perhaps send letters home to these locations, saying that the person in control of this vehicle was seen at a particular time and date entering a location that’s known or suspected to be involved in human trafficking,” McNamara said.

Mayor Beauregard, who grew up in Methuen, described the presence of these operations as “evil.”

He emphasized the need to protect the town’s residents and families. “We wanna make sure that this is a community that women, children, feel safe growing up in and living in,” Beauregard said.

“And the only way to do that is by fighting the good fight.” The mayor stated that addressing the demand for illegal services is a priority for the administration to break the cycle of trafficking.

“We need to get after the demand side and make it clear that, you know what, this very much is a crime that involves victims,” Beauregard said.

He added that the city is “going to do everything we can to put a stop to it.” Beauregard expressed hope that Methuen’s stance will serve as a model for other municipalities across the state.

“The more we have people say enough not in my community, no more and get after this as an issue, I think that it’s gonna have a tremendous impact across the Commonwealth,” Beauregard said. “And then hopefully we can have other municipalities and other states take the same approach.”

Chief McNamara stated that the Police Department is prepared for the possibility of these businesses attempting to resume operations. “And we promised then and I’ll continue to promise that the Methuen Police Department will be there waiting when they reopen,” McNamara said.

The city also launched a new webpage outlining resources for victims of human trafficking and sexual assault.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

