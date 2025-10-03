9 spas in Mass. city suspected of human trafficking closed amid sweeping crackdown

METHUEN, Mass. — A sweeping crackdown on suspected human trafficking operations has led to the closure of multiple day spas across a Massachusetts city following the arrest of a massage parlor manager.

The first business targeted in the Merrimack Valley community of Methuen was Beauty Garden Spa, where police allege 38-year-old manager Suping Zhu, of Flushing, New York, trafficked women who were living in the basement and performing sex acts for clients.

An arrest warrant has been issued for another co-manager of the spa.

Since then, eight additional spas have shut down—some voluntarily, others through cease-and-desist orders issued by the city and the Department of Health.

Methuen Mayor DJ Beauregard has declared a “war on human trafficking,” announcing a new city task force aimed at dismantling illicit operations. The initiative includes:

Expansion of the city’s public surveillance camera network

Installation of license plate reader technology

Written notices sent to homes linked to vehicles frequently seen at suspected locations

“We know that in the sick and depraved world we live in, others may attempt to open new illicit operations masked behind different fronts,” Beauregard said. “That’s why I’m urging every resident: if you see something, say something.”

Police Chief Scott McNamara added, “Some may find themselves with a little bit of explaining to do when the letters arrive.”

The city credited concerned neighbors with tipping off police and encouraged other residents and business owners to come forward if they suspect human trafficking.

Authorities have not announced additional arrests but have launched a hotline for witnesses and victims.

