Police activity reported near Fitchburg State University

FITCHBURG, Mass. — Police activity has been reported near Fitchburg State University.
An alert was sent out to students around 7 p.m., stating the activity was in the area of 48 Clinton Street.
Boston 25 has reached out to police for more information.
A person was shot near the university just two weeks ago.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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