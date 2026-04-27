Tractor-trailer driver killed in rollover crash that snarled traffic on I-95

DANVERS/PEABODY, Mass. — A crash on Interstate 95 northbound in Danvers and Peabody that snarled traffic for hours on Monday also claimed the life of a tractor-trailer driver.

A tractor-trailer rolled over, scattering debris across the major highway shortly before 11:00 a.m. Massachusetts State Police say the driver of the tractor-trailer died from his injuries suffered in the crash.

At least one other vehicle was involved in the wreck but the driver was not seriously injured.

Lanes at Exit 70, and the I‑95 northbound Exit 70 off‑ramp were closed for a few hours before reopening around 2:20 p.m.

Rollover crash on I-95 in Danvers and Peabody

Massachusetts State Police confirmed that EMS crews and firefighters from Danvers responded to the scene.

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