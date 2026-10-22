Medical examiner reveals causes of death for 2 children allegedly killed by mother in Wellesley

WELLESLEY, Mass. — The two children allegedly killed by their mother inside a Wellesley home earlier this year died from asphyxia and a combination of drugs, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed that the children, 7-year-old Kai and 6-year-old Ella, had several drugs in their systems, including zolpidem, commonly known by the brand name Ambien, as well as lorazepam, acetaminophen, and ibuprofen.

Zolpidem is a sleep medication, while lorazepam is used to treat anxiety.

Wellesley court case Janette MacAusland appeared in court on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026.

Jenna McCausland is accused of strangling Kai and Ella inside their home on Edgemoor Avenue near the Natick town line in April. Police later arrested her at her aunt’s home in Vermont.

25 Investigates reported at the time that the children could have been dead for about 50 hours before they were found during a well-being check.

McCausland has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 3.

If convicted, she faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group