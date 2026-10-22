‘Tough decision’: Mass. high school forfeits next 2 varsity football games due to mounting injuries

BARRE, Mass. — A Massachusetts high school announced it will forfeit its next two varsity football games because of mounting injuries.

Mark Miville, the athletic director for the Quabbin Regional High School Panthers, told Boston 25 News in a statement that the program’s current roster has dipped below 20 healthy players.

“We had to make the tough decision to forfeit our next two varsity football league games,” Miville said. “This was not an easy decision to make and certainly not taken lightly.”

The Panthers were scheduled to play Tyngsboro High School in Week 7 on Friday and Groton-Dunstable Regional High School in Week 8 on October 30, but those games won’t happen as planned.

“The decision was made solely for the safety of our young student-athletes,” Miville added.

Miville noted that the program plans to participate in games in weeks 9 and 10 as players return from injury.

Quabbin Regional High School is 1-5 on the season.

Millis High School also had to cancel a game earlier this month because of player injuries.

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