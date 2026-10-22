DA identifies man who died following Stoughton house fire

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Authorities have identified a man who died after he was pulled from a fire at a home in Stoughton on Wednesday night.

The blaze broke out at 1399 Central Street, near Peark and Station streets, prompting a large emergency response.

A resident of the home, 31-year-old Gerald Green, was rushed to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday afternoon.

The DA’s office noted that Green’s cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Gerald Green. We extend our deepest sympathies for their loss,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

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