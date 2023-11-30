MBTA Transit Police searching for man in connection to vandalism of security cameras

BOSTON — MBTA Transit Police are searching for a man in connection to the vandalism of security cameras.

According to transit police, on November 18, a man vandalized multiple security cameras a the Back Bay station.

Transit Police recently released a photo of the suspect on social media.

No additional information about the vandalism was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 617-222-1050.

ID Sought: 11/18 an unknown SP while at #MBTA Back Bay did vandalize security cameras. Recognize this person of interest? Pls contact our CIU at 6172221050 w/any info you have. U can remain anonymous. TY pic.twitter.com/B3DjYlOLiY — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) November 30, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

