MBTA Transit Police searching for man in connection to vandalism of security cameras

BOSTON — MBTA Transit Police are searching for a man in connection to the vandalism of security cameras.

According to transit police, on November 18, a man vandalized multiple security cameras a the Back Bay station.

Transit Police recently released a photo of the suspect on social media.

No additional information about the vandalism was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 617-222-1050.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

