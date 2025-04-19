MBTA to replace weekend South Coast Rail trips with shuttle buses due to staffing levels

FALL RIVER, Mass. — The MBTA and Keolis Commuter Services are replacing select trains on the South Coast Rail with shuttles this weekend due to staffing levels.

The service changes will be on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20.

Under the posted schedule, the Fall River/New Bedford Line offers 13 inbound trains from East Taunton on the weekends – seven from New Bedford and six from Fall River. It offers 13 outbound trips from South Station. On Saturday and Sunday, 10 trips (five inbound, five outbound) will be replaced by buses.

Riders will be able to board shuttle buses at each of the stations along the Fall River/New Bedford Line.

“We understand how these changes impact our riders who deserve an appropriate level of service and we want to express our appreciation for their continued support of transit by extending the fare-free weekend travel on this new line through the end of May,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “We are in constant communication with Keolis as they work to address this matter for the long term.”

The South Coast rail has faced significant delays since opening last month.

The MBTA will be extending fare-free weekend service on the Fall River/New Bedford Line through the end of May as a show of gratitude to riders who have been utilizing the new service.

According to the MBTA, Keolis is regularly training and increasing qualified crews to support the service on the new line.

For more information on schedules and service changes, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

