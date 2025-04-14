New South Coast rail service facing staffing issues

FALL RIVER, Mass. — It’s less than a month old but the MBTA’s South Coast rail is already facing delays and even canceled trips.

Amy Boyle and Elise Montiero said their families were heading back from a day at the New England Aquarium when they found out the commuter rail line that brought them there wasn’t taking them home Sunday night.

“They told me there was going to be a bus- so we pulled the kids out, the bus never came and then 5:59 got cancelled-- so we just took a train to Providence and had my husband pick us up,” Montiero said.

The MBTA website said the Fall River train was canceled due to crew availability.

The previous weekend, Boston 25 spotted trips canceled due to equipment availability issues.

The MBTA offered shuttle buses to some passengers but others were left looking for their own alternative.

“They did not give us any information regarding finding any alternative way to get back. We just figured it out on our own by looking where we live, where the other trains were going,” one rider said.

Boston 25 News reached out to the Governor’s office and Keolis, which operates the commuter rail, about the canceled trips. The governor’s office referred us to the MBTA.

In a statement, the MBTA said that since the Fall River/New Bedford line opened, 98 percent of trips have operated as planned.

“We apologize to impacted riders for the inconvenience,” the MBTA stated “We will continue to monitor service and make any necessary changes to ensure we are delivering the best service possible.”

It was just March 24, when Governor Maura Healey and other state officials took the inaugural ride on the South Coast Rail, bringing commuter rail service to New Bedford and Fall River for the first time in decades.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

