MBTA police seek help in search for man wanted for rape, strangulation

BOSTON — Massachusetts authorities are searching for a man who they say is wanted for rape and strangulation.

Jon Brent Dyer, 58, is wanted in connection with an incident that occurred in the area of Widett Circle in Boston on Sept. 26, 2025, according to MBTA Transit Police.

Transit police released photos of Dyer on Friday, noting that an arrest warrant has been issued.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information on Dyer’s whereabouts is urged to call Transit police at 617-222-1050.

WANTED by Transit Police for Rape & Strangulation. Date of incident 9/26/25 Widette Circle, Boston. Arrest warrant has been issued. If you know the whereabouts of SP contact our CIU at 617-222-1050. If you see him call 911 or 617-222-1212. TY pic.twitter.com/f6NgJ88iUH — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) November 7, 2025

