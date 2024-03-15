BOSTON — Video released by the MBTA Friday shows the moment track workers narrowly dodged a moving train earlier this month.

The video taken on March 1 shows three workers hopping onto the tracks behind an Orange Line train.

As they stroll down the tunnel, the three MBTA employees are suddenly forced to jump out of the way of an incoming train.

One of the workers moves into an indent in the wall as the train moves past.

Another of the workers can be seen bending over in relief as the train pulls into the station.

MBTA investigating close call involving track workers and Orange Line train (MBTA)

It is the latest safety issue that’s occurred on Boston’s rail system and the MBTA has had repeated warnings from federal regulators.

The T says they are investigating the incident.

According to the Boston Globe, “a procedural violation by the train operator” appears to have led to the incident.

In September, the FTA ordered that the MBTA must notify the FTA within two hours any time a near miss incident occurs. The T also has four business days to produce a “detailed explanation” of why it was slow to report near misses to DPU, which serves as the state agency in charge of MBTA safety oversight.

Other actions the FTA ordered include prohibiting the use of “lone workers” on the train right-of-way, additional training for dispatchers and supervisors, and development of a new plan to verify communication between site workers and dispatchers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

