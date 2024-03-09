‘Safety remains our top priority’: Green Line service impacted by train derailment near Kenmore

BOSTON — Green Line train service was impacted Saturday morning when a train derailed near Kenmore Station.

Around 8:55 a.m., a westbound Green Line trolley (B-branch) derailed just west of the platform at Kenmore Station, the MBTA said.

MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said in a written statement there were no injuries to the 25 passengers that were on board the train.

“All riders were safely evacuated and escorted back to the westbound platform,” Eng said. “We understand the frustration this incident causes for riders, particularly those who have been awaiting the return of service during construction. We want to assure passengers that we are diligently working to restore regularly scheduled service as soon as possible and investigating the cause.”

B Branch service will be replaced with shuttle buses between Babcock St and Copley.

C and D Branch customers can board shuttle buses at Copley for service to points west, while inbound service on these branches will terminate at Kenmore with shuttle buses available.

Eng said the process of re-railing the trolley is underway.

“Safety remains our top priority,” Eng said. “This incident underscores the importance of our ongoing efforts to enhance the reliability and resilience of the MBTA system following decades of underinvestment. We are committed to identifying the root cause, implementing necessary corrective actions, and keeping the public informed every step of the way. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work diligently to resolve this matter and doing all we can to prevent future occurrences. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” he added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

